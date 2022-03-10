Pensacola man charged for allegedly having sex with teen he gave alcohol to

A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly supplying a teenage girl with alcohol and having sex with her.

Cody Royce Cash, 24, was arrested following an investigation by Pensacola Police Department regarding an incident that occurred Feb. 22.

According to a warrant, the victim claimed that Cash gave her alcoholic beverages with vodka in them in his bedroom while she was at his residence. Once she began to feel intoxicated, the victim alleges that Cash initiated intercourse with her. After a couple of minutes, the victim said she stopped him, put her clothes on and left.

The victim told her father what happened that evening on March 3 and the incident was reported to police.

Following the investigation, Cash was charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a victim age 12 to 16 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Cody Royce Cash is charged with lewd and lascivious battery