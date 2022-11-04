Pensacola man charged with assault, child abuse for allegedly shooting at 4 children

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Pensacola man Wednesday after he allegedly shot at a group of children.

Anthony Ray Combrevis, 38, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty toward a child after allegedly firing two shots toward four children at a property in the 3200 block of Sandy Lane.

One of the children told deputies "she was sitting with her friends on the back of her neighbor's property and the man who owns the property came out shouting and then began to shoot a gun at them."

A witness to the incident told authorities she was cooking when she heard two gunshots, prompting her to look outside and see the four children running. There were no reported injuries.

Another witness said he confronted Combrevis after the alleged shooting and recorded him before authorities arrived.

"(Witness) stated that during that argument he did have his phone on record and captured Combrevis stating that next time he would not miss," the report states.

Combrevis was released from Escambia County Jail Thursday just before 3 a.m. on $22,500 bond, according to jail records.

