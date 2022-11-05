Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide after Friday night shooting

A 38-year-old Pensacola man has been arrested following a shooting in the city Friday night.

Leonte Demetris Wright, 38, is facing seven charges including attempted homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Police were called to 440 E. Chase Street just after 9 p.m. Friday by a victim who said they had been shot.

Officers were given a description of the subject and found Wright inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

Wright is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $119,500 bond.

