Pensacola man charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after drive-by

A Pensacola man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting incident in October.

Johnaven Casino Thornton, 20, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and felony criminal mischief.

According to an arrest report, Thornton allegedly sent messages over social media to the victim Oct. 19 threatening to kill him hours before driving by and shooting at a residence in his gold Chevrolet Malibu at 1:19 a.m. Oct. 20.

The report said after the drive-by, Thornton made social media posts continuing to threaten the victims and sent photos of taken of the victims’ immediate family out in public.

Thornton was arrested for aggravated stalking Dec. 11. Investigators recovered messages on his cell phone connecting him to the October shooting, as well as a video of Thornton holding a semi-automatic rifle that matched the type of shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Thornton is being held in Escambia County Jail on $312,500 bond.

