Pensacola man charged with attempted murder has case dropped over lack of evidence

The Office of the State Attorney dismissed the criminal case of a Pensacola man accused of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her in the arm and head.

The state charged 43-year-old Patrick Henderson with attempted second-degree murder in April after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend of 13 years multiple times in the head and arm, but the OSA filed to dismiss the case just before his jury selection due to a lack of evidence to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The witness was hesitant to testify," Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille told the News Journal. "There isn't enough independent evidence outside of the witness to prosecute the case."

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies responded to a gas station April 3 where they made contact with the victim, and the responding deputy noted she was "bleeding profusely from stab wounds." She told deputies the argument began after Henderson let one of his friends into the house.

"She said that she told Henderson that she did not want his friends in the house because they are constantly smoking 'dope' in the house and she does not want to be around that," Henderson's arrest report says. "She said at which point, Henderson grabbed a knife, began swinging it while saying to her 'I'm going to kill you.'"

The report says the victim doesn't remember anything after that other than being stabbed. She did manage to ride her bike to the nearby convenience store to call law enforcement.

Before the charge was dropped, Henderson faced up to 15 years in prison.

