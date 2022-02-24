Pensacola man charged with battery and child abuse in domestic violence incident

A Pensacola man has been charged with battery and cruelty toward a child stemming from a domestic violence incident Feb. 19.

According to an arrest report, 43-year-old Gabriel Villar-Reyes allegedly initiated a physical altercation with a woman he accused of cheating on him.

The disturbance began when Villar-Reyes demanded the woman's cellphone so he could go through it, according to his arrest report. The victim surrendered her phone to him, and Villar-Reyes became angry and accused a child of helping the woman cheat on him. Villar-Reyes grabbed the child by the shirt and threatened to knock her out, the report said.

When the woman intervened, Villar-Reyes allegedly tried to throw her to the ground, the report said. During the same timeframe, the man threatened to display a pellet gun to officers so they would shoot and kill him if they called law enforcement. The altercation ended then but reportedly continued later that night.

The victim told officers that Villar-Reyes woke her up later in the night and sexually assaulted her. Villar-Reyes then insisted they drive to a specific address together and while driving along Scenic Highway, Villar-Reyes threatened to drive the car into the water while traveling over 90 mph and swerving between vehicles, the report said. They returned home.

The authorities were later called to report the incidents. Villar-Reyes was booked into Escambia County Jail on Monday and later released on a $3,000 bond.

