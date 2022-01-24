Pensacola man charged in connection with shooting incident in Warrington

In this article:

A Pensacola man has been arrested in a shooting incident Saturday night in Warrington.

Amber Southard, public information officer with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, said Kyle Leamon Smith, 27, is charged with aggravated battery, larceny and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies were dispatched to a local hospital at 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a victim with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder arrived at the emergency room.

Southard said the victim told deputies he was shot around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of South 1st Street.

Smith is being held in Escambia County Jail on a $37,500 bond.

