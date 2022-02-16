Pensacola man charged with molestation of a minor, possession of firearm by a felon

A Pensacola man was charged Monday with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor less than 12 years of age.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff's arrest report, 33-year-old Jarvis Izahel George was taken into custody after he allegedly touched the victim inappropriately as she slept early Saturday morning.

Deputies made contact with George at his residence Monday night. Officers were told the suspect kept a gun under his pillow. George was asleep when officers arrived. He awoke and was placed in handcuffs, the report said.

Officers found a loaded handgun under George's pillow. He received an additional charge for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

George is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Jarvis Izahel George charged with molestation of a minor