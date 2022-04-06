Pensacola man charged with allegedly beating homeless man to death with tree branch

A Pensacola man has been charged with killing one man and severely injuring two others after allegedly beating them with tree branches during a Jan. 29 altercation near Palafox and Jordan streets.

Melvin Dean Luckey, 51, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Powell.

Powell, 39, suffered fatal injuries in an altercation outside of an abandoned building near the corner of Palafox and West Jordan streets near a known transient camp downtown.

George Powell, left, and his brother, Christopher Powell, are pictured in this undated photo. An altercation Jan. 29 claimed Christopher's life and left George injured.

Christopher Powell's brother, George Powell, 44, and a third, unidentified man were injured in the incident as well.

Pensacola Police Department officers were called the scene of the crime at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 29 after a motorist called for help.

The motorist explained they had been flagged down by two men who were living in a homeless camp and who were concerned about the condition of several of their campmates.

Upon entering the camp, officer immediately spotted two "obvious victims," the report stated.

One man was covered in blood and appeared to be deceased, and there was an injured man who was lying about 10 feet away who was still breathing. Officers found a third injured party lying underneath a blanket.

The report indicated that the three men all had injuries related to being beaten, and detectives found two tree branches at the scene that were covered in blood. At least one of them was believed to have been used as a weapon.

An autopsy later determined that Christopher Powell died of a collapsed lung as "every rib in the left side of (his) body had been fractured, and they punctured his left lung," the report stated. "This caused the lung cavity to fill with blood which caused his death."

Christopher Powell, left, has a laugh with his longtime friend, Doug Stiller in this undated photo.

At least one of the men injured in the attack "had his bottom row of teeth knocked out of place and pushed into his lower jaw area and (had) a broken orbital socket." The redacted report did not reveal that person's identity.

One of the two survivors was treated at a hospital for multiple contusions on his head, a fractured temporal bone, a fractured orbital socket and depression in the back of his skull.

On Feb. 18, police spoke with a witness who explained that Luckey had recently been talking to him about the incident.

The witness told authorities that "Luckey was at their house and asked him if he had heard about the murder down the road at the homeless camp," the report stated. "(The witness) said that he had heard about it. Luckey then removed his hat and showed him an injury to his head in the front."

The witness further claimed that Luckey explained his injury by saying he had been "jumped," according to the report.

Other witnesses placed Luckey at the camp on the night of the attack, and at least one witness said he and Luckey had ridden bikes to the camp that night.

Security cameras near the campsite captured images of a man leaving the camp on a bike shortly after the incident occurred. Luckey identified himself as the bike rider during an interview with law enforcement, according to his arrest report.

Luckey was booked Wednesday into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Melvin Luckey charged in murder of Christopher Powell