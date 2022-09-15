Pensacola man charged with sex offense involving child enters plea, gets 20 month sentence

A Pensacola man set for trial Thursday took a last minute plea deal in his child molestation case and was sentenced to just over a year and a half in prison.

Kevin Lavon Douglas pleaded no contest to aggravated child abuse just before his trial, and the State Attorney's Office did not prosecute Douglas' two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, two counts of fondling a child, one count of exposing a person under 18 to bodily fluids and one count of distributing obscene material to a minor.

Douglas was arrested on July 31, 2020, after a 14-year-old girl told Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies that Douglas would touch her "every time they were together," according to his arrest report.

The child told deputies the last time she was with Douglas before his arrest, they met a motel. Deputies found Douglas rented a room at the same motel 18 times in a span of roughly seven months.

Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced Douglas to 20 months in prison followed by eight years of probation, according to court documents.

