Pensacola man convicted of child rape issued 10 life sentences

A Pensacola man convicted of sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl for three years was sentenced to multiple lifetimes in prison Wednesday.

Escambia Circuit Judge John Simon levied 10 life sentences on 48-year-old Larry Steve Snipes after a jury found him guilty of multiple capital felonies and first-degree felonies for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old between 2017 and 2020.

"I'm not going to say a lot about it," Simon said just before announcing the sentence. "I oversaw the trial and, frankly, some of the things I heard were egregious considering the age of this child as well as the parental authority that was exercised."

Larry Snipes listens as his attorney addresses the Jury during the final day of his trial on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Snipes was issued 10 life sentences for sexually abusing a juvenile.

Snipes' attorney, Gene Mitchell, asked for leniency from the judge since the defendant has "been nothing but first class" and "steadfast" in his denial of the crime. He also told the judge he worries the jury came to a verdict due to emotion rather than the evidence presented during the case.

"If you were to put numerical values to the pieces of evidence, it doesn't add up to proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Mitchell told the judge. "The jury disagreed with us."

Snipes will serve each life sentence consecutively. He was also designated as a sexual predator.

On what charges did a jury convict Larry Snipes?

A jury convicted Snipes on April 26 on four counts of capital felony sexual assault of a victim under 12 years old, four first-degree felony counts of custodial sexual assault of a child over 12 and under 18 years old, one third-degree felony count of child abuse without great bodily harm and one third-degree felony count of distributing obscene material to a minor.

After the conviction, Simon was bound by Florida law to sentence Snipes to life in prison on each capital felony count. Snipes could also be sentenced to life for each first-degree felony count.

Simon was also able to levy an additional life sentence for each third-degree felony if Snipes scored over 363 points on his criminal score sheet. Simon said Snipes scored 410 points on the criminal score sheet.

What did Larry Snipes do between 2017 and 2020?

Snipes was initially arrested by Escambia County Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 12, 2020, after the 11-year-old girl told her cousin that Snipes had been sexually assaulting her since 2017.

Over the course of the three years, Snipes would force the child to have sex and perform sex acts "on him every day, sometimes twice a day," his arrest report said.

Snipes and his girlfriend, Sammi Jo Combs, would also frequently give the child Lortabs and Xanax without a prescription to calm her down before they abused her. Combs testified during the trial that she helped Snipes and she is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading no contest to eight child sex abuse charges.

What will happen to Larry Snipes' co-defendant Sammi Jo Combs?

The Office of the State Attorney charged Combs with three counts of capital felony sexual assault on a victim under 12, one count of first-degree felony custodial sexual battery of a child over 12 and under 18 years old, three counts of second-degree felony lewd or lascivious behavior with a victim between 12 and 16, and one count of third-degree felony child abuse without great bodily harm.

Combs took a plea deal in June 2022 and will plead no contest to all charges except the three capital felonies. In return for the plea deal, the State Attorney agreed to not prosecute the capital felonies, according to court records.

Combs faces up to life in prison for the first-degree felony charge and faces up to 50 years in prison for her remaining no contest charges. Her plea deal also mandates she be designated as a sexual predator.

