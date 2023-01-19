Pensacola man convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in 2021

After a two-day trial, an Escambia County jury found a Pensacola man guilty of kidnapping a woman and then sexually assaulting her in her home in 2021.

The jury found Billy Ray Smith Jr. guilty on Jan. 12 for the following crimes:

Burglary of a dwelling with a battery

Sexual battery with a deadly weapon

Armed kidnapping

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Grand theft auto

Theft of a credit card

Fraudulent use of a credit card

Petit theft

Battery

Smith entered the woman's Chemstrand Road home on Aug. 18, 2021, while she was sleeping and held a gun to her head, threatened her, demanded money and ransacked her home, according to a State Attorney's Office press release.

"(Smith) put the victim in the trunk of her car and drove to a vacant lot, where he raped her at knife point," the release stated. "The defendant used the victim's debit card and withdrew money from an ATM in the area, and then stole the victim's car, and ultimately left the victim duct taped to a chair in her bathroom."

According to Smith's arrest report, deputies found surveillance footage of Smith driving to Six Brothers and Nephews Grocery Store in the victim's 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

When he arrived to the grocery store, Smith used the "ATM to withdraw money from (the victim's) card, as well as buy a bag of chips."

Smith is set for sentencing on March 9 and faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Billy Smith Jr. found guilty of robbing, raping woman