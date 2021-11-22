Pensacola man convicted of murder in 2018 fatal shooting outside Oakwood Terrace

A Pensacola man has been convicted of participating in a 2018 fatal shooting that occurred during an attempted robbery outside of the Oakwood Terrace Apartments.

Vincent Lenell Winchester, 20, was found guilty Friday by an Escambia County jury of second-degree murder in the June 27, 2018, death of 18-year-old Abel Elijah Kane.

Winchester will face a sentence of up to life in prison. A date for his sentencing hearing had not been set as of Monday.

Kelijah Watson, 20, and Demetrius Caesar, 21, also were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Kane's death.

Caesar is scheduled to stand trial early next year.

Watson pleaded no contest in 2019 to the lesser offense of robbery with a weapon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man convicted of murder in shooting outside Oakwood Terrace