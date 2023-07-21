Pensacola man convicted of organized fraud for selling $540K Perdido Key land he didn't own

An Escambia County jury found a 42-year-old Pensacola man guilty Thursday of trying to sell half a million dollars in property he did not own.

Mark Anthony Puno was convicted on one count of organized fraud for lying to a prospective land buyer, saying he owned $540,000 dollars of Perdido Key land and wanted to sell it.

Between Dec. 7, 2018, and Nov. 18, 2020, Puno did "unlawfully engage in a scheme to defraud" by presenting "fraudulent documents regarding his personal finances and/or fraudulently represented his ownership interest in an assets development," his court records state.

A jury determined that Puno lied to about owning property in the Redfish Harbor development, which is actually owned by Rawson & Company, according to court records.

Puno then entered a sale for $540,000 with a buyer for the land on Innerarity Point Road in Perdido Key. After paying the money, the buyer realized Puno did not own the property.

"(The buyer) contacted the owner of Rawson & Company, Daniel Rawson," Puno's arrest report states. "Rawson told him he had met Puno before, but did not work with him or have any current business relations with him."

In a budget Puno provided to the buyer, Puno claimed to have spent the $200,000 he had already received on permits, inspections, engineering, ECUA water and other building requirements. However, law enforcement enforcement discovered Puno had pocketed the money.

On Nov. 17, 2020, the Pensacola Police Department interviewed Puno and he admitted to using the buyer's funds to pay for separate properties rather than the Innerarity Point property.

"Puno created a Facebook page, 'Titan Builders Inc.' Puno posted false pictures showing construction happening which never happened," Puno's arrest report states. "Puno acknowledged the Facebook page was of his business, 'Titan Builders Inc.' Puno falsely represented himself to (the buyer) and fraudulently obtained $540,000 of (the buyer's) money for property Puno did not own or have the rights to."

Puno is set for sentencing on Oct. 12 where he faces a maximum of 30 years in state prison.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Perdido Key land sale by Pensacola man leads to fraud conviction