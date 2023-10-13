Pensacola man convicted of selling Perdido Key land he didn't own gets 15-year sentence

An Escambia circuit judge sentenced a Pensacola man convicted of organized fraud to 15 years in state prison Thursday for selling more than half a million dollars worth of Perdido real estate he didn't own.

Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced 36-year-old Mark Puno to 15 years in Florida's Department of Corrections after an Escambia jury found him guilty of organized fraud for defrauding a prospective land buyer by claiming he owned Perdido Key land valued at $540,000.

In July a jury determined that between Dec. 7, 2018, and Nov. 18, 2020, Puno lied about owning property in the Redfish Harbor development that is actually owned by Rawson & Company, according to court records.

Puno entered a sale for $540,000 with a buyer for the land on Innerarity Point Road in Perdido Key. After transferring the money to Puno in a series of installments, the buyer realized Puno did not own the property.

"(The buyer) contacted the owner of Rawson & Company, Daniel Rawson," Puno's arrest report states. "Rawson told him he had met Puno before, but did not work with him or have any current business relations with him."

In a budget Puno provided to the buyer, Puno claimed to have spent the first $200,000 he had already received on permits, inspections, engineering, ECUA water and other building requirements. However, law enforcement enforcement discovered Puno had pocketed the money.

On Nov. 17, 2020, the Pensacola Police Department interviewed Puno and he admitted to using the buyer's funds to pay for separate properties rather than the Innerarity Point property.

"Puno created a Facebook page, 'Titan Builders Inc.' Puno posted false pictures showing construction happening which never happened," Puno's arrest report states. "Puno acknowledged the Facebook page was of his business, 'Titan Builders Inc.' Puno falsely represented himself to (the buyer) and fraudulently obtained $540,000 of (the buyer's) money for property Puno did not own or have the rights to."

After his sentence, Puno will serve 15 years on probation and cannot engage in any business involving real estate or financing.

After his release, Puno must also meet with the Office of the State Attorney to set a restitution hearing.

