Pensacola man convicted of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine while on supervised release

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a federal jury found a Pensacola man guilty of trying to traffick drugs.

A jury found 41-year-old Willie Gordon guilty of possessing methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to see, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to U.S. attorney Jason Coody's release, Gordon was arrested at a traffic stop in March 2022, and after law enforcement searched the vehicle they discovered a black backpack filled with 200 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, along with a loaded pistol.

"Gordon denied knowledge of the controlled substances and the firearm, but ultimately admitted to his possession of the items during a custodial interview with investigators," the release said. "Law enforcement also located surveillance footage of Gordon approximately 30 minutes prior to the traffic stop where he was observed carrying the black backpack to a vehicle before driving away."

Gordon has also been convicted six other times in felony cases for drug charges, including another federal case, per the release. During the trial, it was also found that he had shot people before and was connected to a string of fentanyl overdoses in Okaloosa County.

At the time he committed his most recent offenses, Gordon was on federal supervised release for his federal conviction of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Gordon is set to be sentenced Feb. 14, 2024, and faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison.

