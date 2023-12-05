Pensacola man could avoid prison time after teen killed in towing crash in retention pond

A Pensacola man facing manslaughter charges for the death of a teen he was towing near Community Maritime Park may not face prison time despite a judge denying his request for dismissal Tuesday.

Joseph Squirewell, 22, is facing a manslaughter charge after 18-year-old Christian Garner died April 30, 2022, while Squirewell was pulling an inner tube with Garner inside through a retention pond using his truck. Garner was killed when the inner tube left the pond and hit an embankment.

During Tuesday's hearing, Squirewell's attorney, Jason Cromey, argued that Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson should dismiss the case since Garner knowingly participated in the act, therefore his client ought not be held culpably negligent.

Cromey cited a judge's opinion from case law that says, "People frequently join together in reckless conduct. As long as all participants do so willingly and voluntarily, I see no point in holding the survivors guilty of manslaughter when the reckless conduct results in a death."

Squirewell's charges: Driver who towed Pensacola teen in inner tube will face manslaughter charges in his death

"So, it's our position that ... we really do have a participant who knowingly entered into the reckless conduct," Cromey said. "That's the basic legal premise to the argument."

However, Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon rebutted Cromey's argument and told the judge that Squirewell's case is not a proximate cause case, meaning the defendant is the cause of the death rather than the victim causing his own death.

Gordon said the cases Cromey referenced refer to people who, through negligence, killed themselves, but Gordon said in this case Squirewell's negligence killed Garner.

"The defense is arguing equal liability between the two, and I disagree with that. This is not equal liability," Gordon told the court. "Mr. Squirewell had the engine, the tool which propelled (Garner), and Mr. Garner was completely at his mercy."

Robinson concluded that the evidence did not show Garner was the proximate cause of his own death, and that the jury, as the finders of fact, ought to be the ones to determine whether Squirewell's negligence was criminal.

Why is it possible for Joseph Squirewell to avoid prison?

Despite Robinson denying the motion to dismiss the case, Cromey and Gordon told the judge they planned to resolve the case prior to trial.

Gordon told the judge he plans to offer Squirewell a plea offer that includes a downward departure rather than facing the maximum 15-year prison sentence. Instead, Squirewell may face probation.

According to Florida law, a downward departure permits a judge to sentence a defendant to less than the required minimum sentence allowable by law, and it is only allowed unless "there are circumstances or factors that reasonably justify the downward departure."

After the hearing, Gordon told the judge he believes there are mitigating factors to allow a downward departure. While the plea is not finalized, Cromey said it appears his client would face a sentence other than prison, such as probation.

If Robinson finds there is a legal basis to allow the downward departure, he is legally capable of sentencing Squirewell to less than the mandatory minimum 9.25 years in prison.

Squirewell's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Man facing manslaughter for teen's death in Maritime retention pond