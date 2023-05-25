Pensacola man who crashed into and killed woman while fleeing deputies gets 20 years

A Pensacola man who caused a fatal crash while fleeing from deputies was sentenced to two decades in prison on Thursday.

Ladarrion Wright was arrested last year after he killed 56-year-old Ovetter Jenkins and injured her 38-year-old son in a T-bone crash while fleeing from Escambia County Sheriff's deputies on July 7, 2022.

Wright pleaded no contest to six felonies and one misdemeanor on Thursday morning and Circuit Judge Terrance Ketchel sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

According to Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon, Wright faced a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison if the judge were to max out each the sentence on each felony charge. However, Wright reached a plea deal with the state where he entered the no contest plea to seven counts in return for no prosecution on three additional felony counts. The deal also capped his prison time at 20 years.

Wright pleaded no contest to:

Vehicular manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene with a death

Failing to stop and remain at the scene with severe bodily injury

Driving without a license causing death or serious injury

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams

Resisting arrest without violence

Fleeing police with siren and lights activated

No valid drivers license

Wright will serve 20 years in prison followed by five years of probation. Even though Wright has never owned a drivers license, Ketchel revoked his ability to own a license for Wright's entire life.

"This case was neither accident or unintentional," Ketchel told Wright before his sentence. "Actions have consequences, and the actions you took were very intentional. This was a likely outcome."

What did Ladarrion Wright do on July 7, 2022?

On July 7, 2022, Wright and his 18-year-old passenger, Toddrick Sheppard, were erratically traveling down a residential street in the Montclair area when an unmarked ECSO narcotics unit vehicle attempted a traffic stop, according to court testimony.

However, Wright was carrying a firearm and marijuana at the time and decided to flee the scene. Even though the deputies did not pursue, Wright continued fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Prior to Wright's sentencing, Florida Highway Patrol homicide investigator Jacob Leitch told the court that Wright's Nissan was traveling down Massachusetts Avenue at 80 miles per hour, ran through a red light and hit Jenkins in the driver side door of her vehicle.

"The two occupants of the Nissan fled through the driver side door and began to flee on foot," Leitch told the court. Both Wright and Sheppard were ultimately found by ECSO K-9s.

Jenkins was pronounced dead later at the hospital, and her son suffered severe brain damage from the incident.

Sheppard pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.

Ovetter Jenkins' family speaks during Ladarrion Wright sentencing

Jenkins' daughter, Paris Davis, told the court while sitting on the stand that her life has changed since Wright's actions killed her mother, saying it's been a "nightmare."

"I haven't been able to think straight," she said. "It's overwhelming. I didn't expect to be in this amount of pain."

Jenkins' older sister, Mary Audrey, said there was no one like her sister and said she simply wants justice for the family.

"I want the maximum that he deserves," Audrey said. "Try to think about how (you) should've pulled over when (the deputies) got behind (you)."

Finally, Jenkins' husband, Cefice, sat at the witness stand and began crying. He looked out toward the audience and said, "That was my heart, 25 years, and (she's) gone."

