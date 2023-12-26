Pensacola man dies in Escambia County car crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is dead after a Sunday morning car crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Ford sedan was traveling north around 4:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-110 when it collided with a Chevy SUV traveling south on I-110, according to an FHP news release.

The Ford, upon impact, became engulfed in flames, blocking the vision of the roadway, which reportedly led to a Toyota sedan traveling south on I-110 also colliding with the Chevy SUV.

The Ford driver died; the Chevy driver, a 38-year-old Pensacola man, was seriously injured; and the Toyota driver, a 41-year-old Pensacola woman, received no injuries, according to the release.

The man in the Ford sedan was not wearing a seatbelt, FHP officials said.

