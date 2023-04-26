Pensacola man with enough fentanyl to kill 28,000 people sentenced to 30 years in prison

The Office of the State Attorney announced Wednesday that a 37-year-old Pensacola man will spend the next 30 years in state prison for selling fentanyl.

Escambia Circuit Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Ryan Donald Snodgrass to the 30-year term after he pleaded to one count of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams.

"During sentencing, the state argued that fentanyl is Florida's most dangerous drug and is destroying our communities," the release states. "Judge Kinsey took note that the defendant had 56 grams of fentanyl in his possession."

According to the Department of Drug Enforcement, two milligrams can be a lethal dose of fentanyl, meaning Snodgrass had enough fentanyl to kill approximately 28,000 people.

Snodgrass' arrest stems from an April 2021 traffic stop conducted by Florida Highway Patrol, during which authorities discovered he was driving with a suspended license.

During the traffic stop, an FHP K-9 "alerted on the vehicle" and troopers discovered 56 grams of fentanyl under the driver's seat.

In return for Snodgrass' plea, the state announced they would not prosecute his charge of driving with a revoked license. He must also serve a minimum 25 years of his 30-year sentence.

