Pensacola man facing up to life in prison after fentanyl trafficking conviction

The U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced that a 32-year-old Pensacola man was convicted Thursday of multiple charges related to fentanyl distribution.

Attorney Jason Coody announced that a federal jury convicted Marcus Flintroy on two count counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"Between Dec. 8, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023, Flintroy distributed and processed with intent to distribute approximately 200 grams of fentanyl in Pensacola," a news release said. "As revealed at trial, this was an extremely large amount of a lethal controlled substance."

According to the release, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop that Flintroy tried to evade by ramming his vehicle into multiple undercover law enforcement vehicles. He then ran on foot until officers caught him.

When officers searched his car, they found 100 of the 200 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a loaded assault rifle, a loaded pistol and over 180 rounds of ammunition.

Flintroy has prior felony convictions, according to the press release, for fleeing law enforcement, illegal possession of a firearm and selling, manufacturing, delivering or possessing controlled substances.

He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 19 and faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in federal prison and up to life imprisonment.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man Marcus Flintroy convicted of trafficking fentanyl