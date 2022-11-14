Pensacola man failed to register as sexual predator; sentenced to 35 years in prison

Escambia Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced a Pensacola sexual predator to 35 years in prison Thursday after he failed to register as a sex predator.

Robert James Pooley, 35, was sentenced to Florida's Department of Corrections for failing to register as a sexual predator, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking methamphetamine.

"In May of 2021, the defendant failed to register as required by his sexual predator designation," a State Attorney's Office press release noted. "Consequently, law enforcement officers located and arrested the defendant for his failure to register."

During Pooley's arrest, authorities located a firearm and found he was trafficking methamphetamine.

