Pensacola man flips, rolls rental car during high-speed chase with FHP

A 20-year-old Pensacola man was arrested Wednesday after flipping his car during a pursuit with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, according to an FHP news release.

Antoine Booker was driving down Pensacola Boulevard around lunch time in a rental car with too much tint, according to an FHP report, and a trooper began to initiate a traffic stop.

"Suddenly, the driver rapidly accelerated and swerved left towards the K-9 Trooper's vehicle who just arrived to assist with the traffic stop," the FHP report says. "The driver then swerved right into a Circle K gas station located at 7950 Pensacola Boulevard."

Booker then allegedly led troopers on a brief chase before he flipped his own car during the chase.

"The driver and sole occupant immediately exited the vehicle through the rear window and surrendered," the report says. "Prior to being placed in handcuffs by the K-9 trooper, the driver was provided first aid and he also refused medical services from EMS."

Booker was charged with:

Aggravated fleeing and eluding with property damage

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of a machine gun (glock modified to fire full-auto)

Driving without a valid license

Booker is held in Escambia County Jail on $251,000 bond.

