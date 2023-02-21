Pensacola man found guilty of 16-year-old's 2020 murder at Forest Creek Apartments

An Escambia County jury convicted a 22-year-old Pensacola man Friday of second-degree murder with a firearm for killing a 16-year-old in 2020, according to a press release from the Office of the State Attorney.

Trenton Dominic Capri Newkirk was found guilty of murdering Jeffrey Kennell at Forest Creek Apartments on Dec. 29, 2020, in what prosecutors suspect was an act of retaliation.

"During Newkirk's trial, the jury heard evidence that Kennell's killing was possibly in retaliation for another homicide, which occurred two days prior to Kennell's," the release states. "Although Newkirk previously denied being at Forest Creek Apartments on the day of the crime, or having a cell phone, witness testimony placed Newkirk at the scene of the shooting, which was corroborated by location data from his cell phone."

Both Newkirk and 18-year-old Isaiah Sims were indicted for the murder on June 25, 2021, but the state later announced they would not prosecute Sims' case on Nov. 4, 2022, due to "insufficient evidence to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt."

Deputies responded to the apartment complex the night of the shooting around 11 p.m. and found Kennell lying on the ground in front of the building with several gunshot wounds. After being transported to local hospital, Kennell was pronounced dead.

After Kennell's death, Newkirk fled to Oregon where he was arrested and charged with the murder, according to the release.

Newkirk is scheduled for sentencing on April 19 before Judge Linda Nobles.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Trenton Newkirk convicted in murder of Jeffrey Kennell