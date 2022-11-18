Pensacola man found guilty of beating, strangling girlfriend for 18 hours

A Pensacola man was found guilty Friday of strangling and beating his girlfriend over an 18-hour period last year that the woman described as "torture."

James Elderidge McAroy, 41, was found guilty of domestic battery by strangulation and committing felony battery with prior battery convictions.

He was found not guilty on one count of kidnapping to inflict bodily harm or terrorize a person and one count of sexual assault.

After the verdict, prosecutors said they would not prosecute an additional charge of false imprisonment of an adult.

What happened in October 2021?

The incident occurred Oct. 9 and 10, 2021, when McAroy became angry with the woman "for not looking at him while he was speaking to her."

"(She) said McAroy started to yell at her and punched her with a closed fist, three times in the chest," his arrest report states. "(She) said over the next 18 hours, McAroy tortured her by pushing her onto the bed, drug her around the house, punched her repeatedly in the chest and head, slapped her, sat on her, kicked her and strangled her."

The woman told authorities at one point, McAroy placed a pillow over face and pressed down on it while telling her that "he was going to kill her," and at one point squeezed her neck to the point she "could not breathe and believes she may have passed out."

During the two-day period, the woman told authorities McAroy forced her to have sex and she was too afraid to refuse.

"(She) was in fear of retaliation if she had told him no and feared future physical abuse and torture," the report noted. "During these two days, (she) described multiple incidents of feeling forced to engage in sexual intercourse with McAroy."

McAroy has been held in the Escambia County Jail since Oct. 11, 2021, and was transported back to jail to await sentencing.

Judge Linda Nobles set his next court date for Jan. 25 to allow time for a pre-sentencing investigation to take place prior to a sentencing date announcement.

