Pensacola man found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 death of 8-month-old boy

After nearly three years and a two-day jury trial, a Pensacola man indicted for the death of an 8-month-old child was found guilty.

Courtland Ahmad Freeman was convicted Wednesday by a jury for aggravated manslaughter.

He was arrested on Sept. 18, 2019, after an autopsy revealed the child had a fractured skull and severe retinal hemorrhaging from blunt force trauma.

According to court documents, the child's mother told investigators the baby "seemed ok" when she woke up around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2019.

The woman advised that she "left the house around 7:00 a.m. to take (Freeman's) daughter to school," an arrest report noted, "and when she left again the baby was fussy but nothing that was not normal for him."

Around 7:23 a.m., the child's grandmother called the child's mother and told her to hurry home because the baby was not breathing.

The baby was transported to a pediatric intensive care unit, and medical staff contacted the ECSO after noticing a large fracture and bruises on the baby's head.

The baby was intubated but life support measures were terminated Sept. 16, 2019, after staff received negative results on brain activity tests.

Freeman told authorities back in 2019 that when the child's mother left, the baby was still fine and recalled the baby was breathing when he made a phone call to tell his daughter he loved her.

Investigators said Freeman "failed to provide a reasonable explanation for the catastrophic injuries" suffered by the child.

Jurors heard testimony in the case Tuesday and Wednesday and returned the guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Freeman is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 8.

