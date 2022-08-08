Pensacola man found guilty of second-degree murder in fatal 2020 shooting

A Pensacola man has been convicted of second-degree murder in a fatal 2020 shooting.

After a two-day trial Thursday and Friday, a jury found Charlie Richardson Jr. guilty of fatally shooting Kewhan Thompson.

Richardson allegedly shot and killed Thompson nine days before Christmas in 2020 during an argument over a gun in the bedroom of a Concordia Boulevard home.

Charles Richardson prepares for jury selection on Monday. Richardson is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Kewhan Dernard Thompson.

During her closing argument Friday, Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea said that Richardson shot Thompson in the foot prior to Thompson entering the house, and that after Richardson followed him to the bedroom, witnesses heard the final shot.

Richardson left the home, and Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor.

"This is a common sense case, and you have to use your common sense while you're back there (deliberating)," Shea told the jury.

Background: 26-year-old Pensacola man accused of shooting acquaintance to death stands trial this week

2020 report: ECSO: Suspect arrested in one fatal shooting, suspect in second shooting still at-large

A witness, Tywon Thompson (no relation to Kewhan Thompson), testified that he saw Richardson and Kewhan Thompson walk to the back bedroom. Tywon Thompson said on the witness stand that Richardson had a calm demeanor as he walked to the bedroom with Kewhan Thompson and "looked like he wanted to figure stuff out."

One of Richardson's defense attorneys, Michael Rollo, explained to the jury during his closing argument that no one actually saw Richardson shoot Kewhan Thompson, also explaining to the jury that Tywon Thompson could not see if Richardson fired the gun because they were fighting over it.

Charles Richardson sits with his attorney as they wait for jury selection on Monday. Richardson is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Kewhan Dernard Thompson.

"Nobody actually saw (the discharge) here," Rollo said. "So, we don't know whoever fired the shot. It is unproven beyond a reasonable doubt who fired the shot."

Despite the questions raised by Thompson's attorney, jurors returned a guilty verdict.

According to Assistant State Attorney Frederick Longmire, Richardson's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Kewhan Thompson case: Charlie Richardson Jr. guilt of fatal shooting