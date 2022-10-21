Pensacola man found guilty of sexually assaulting child, sentenced to life in prison

A jury found a Pensacola man guilty of multiple child sex crimes, followed by an immediate sentencing by Escambia Circuit Court Judge Coleman Robinson.

Oscar Javier Amador was immediately sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually battering a child under 12, lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12, and four counts of sexual battery by a person in custodial authority.

"During the trial, it was revealed that Oscar Amador had sexually abused a minor child for a period of five years," an Office of the State Attorney press release stated. "The evidence showed that the victim was abused from around 10 years old to 15 years old."

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer.

"This Defendant was a predator that took advantage of an innocent child that should have been able to trust him," Gilmer said. "This sentence provides some much-needed closure to the victim and their family while further protecting any other innocent children."

Amador will spend his life in Florida's Department of Corrections and was designated as a sexual predator.

