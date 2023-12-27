Pensacola man gets 23 years for beating children, including 13 month old

The Office of the State Attorney announced Wednesday that a jury convicted a Pensacola man of abusing five children by beating them.

Eric Suggs was found guilty of one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of child abuse for excessively punishing children aged 13 months to 11 years old. He was then sentenced to 23 years in prison.

"Subsequent investigation revealed that all the children had injuries from abuse with the 13-month-old's being the most extensive," an OSA press release said. "According to the other children, the 13-month-old was maliciously punished by being beat with belts and charging cords to make the child walk."

Kidnapping plea: Pensacola man pleads no contest to attempted murder, kidnapping girlfriend and her son

An arrest report states that Suggs punched an 8-year-old while wearing a ring, which cut the child and left a scar. The child also said he kept getting "hit in the face" by Suggs.

"(8-year-old) stated Eric held him upside down by his legs and told him to stop crying," a report says. "(8-year-old) didn't stop crying so Eric dropped him on his head."

The 8-year-old also said Suggs burned him twice as a punishment.

Court records indicate Suggs will spend 15 years in prison for his aggravated child abuse charge and an additional two years for each of his remaining four charges.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man Eric Suggs gets 23 years for child abuse