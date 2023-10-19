Pensacola man gets 25 years for using hidden camera to film children showering

A 54-year-old Pensacola man will spend 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography, Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday.

Joseph T. Holbert was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was caught in February using a hidden camera to film two minor females undressing in an outdoor shower. The victims were 8 and 9 years old.

"Crimes against our children are among the most sinister types of offenses and deserving of the most significant sentences," Coody said in a press release. "Those who produce child pornography facilitate the abuse of children, robbing them of their innocence."

Federal sentence: Pensacola sex offender sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing child porn

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The release says law enforcement officers were "alerted" to the behavior and seized the hidden cameras and Holbert's cell phone. After a forensic review, they discovered he was producing the child porn "for his own pleasure."

"We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who engage in such heinous conduct," Coody said.

Once Holbert is released from prison, he will serve a lifetime of federal supervised release and will be registered as as sex offender.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man Joseph T. Holbert sentenced to federal prison