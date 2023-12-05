Pensacola man gets 40 years for fatally shooting man 16 times in driveway over drug money

A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Gerald Battle Jr., 22, was sentenced Dec. 1 after entering a plea of no contest to one count of second-degree murder with a firearm for killing Leonard Troutman Jr. in 2021, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.

"On Oct. 27, 2021, Mr. Troutman was found shot multiple times as he sat in the driver's seat of a car in the driveway," the release says. "There were 16 spent shell casings located at the scene."

Gerald Battle kills Leonard Troutman: ECSO: Pensacola man charged with murder for shooting and killing man who owed him money

Second-degree murder can be punished between 25 years to life in prison, but Battle's plea deal he signed capped his maximum imprisonment to 40 years.

The day of the shooting, Troutman's fiancée was also in the house, and she told law enforcement that she witnessed Battle pulled into their driveway and get out of his car. Troutman told his fiancée to go back in the house before he stepped outside.

According to the fiancée, Troutman and Battle were acquaintances.

She told law enforcement she heard her Troutman yelling, "It doesn't have to be like this" and "I'll make it right." She then heard several gunshots and ran outside to see Battle fleeing and Troutman with gunshot wounds.

ECSO investigators later found text messages between Troutman and Battle indicating Troutman owed Battle money for drugs.

Battle will serve 40 years in Florida's Department of Corrections.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man gets 40 years for murdering man who owed him money