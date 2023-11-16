Pensacola man gets 45 years for killing best friend in 2021 Brownsville robbery-gone-wrong

An Escambia Circuit Judge sentenced a Pensacola man to 45 years in state prison Thursday for killing his best friend during a 2021 attempted robbery with a firearm in Brownsville.

Judge Coleman Robinson levied the sentence on 20-year-old Tymetryon Knight after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter for killing Broderick Moultrie and guilty of attempting to rob Orion Banks. Knight will serve his 30-year manslaughter and 15-year robbery sentences consecutively.

Knight was shooting at Banks' fleeing vehicle when he struck his friend and reported co-conspirator Moultrie.

"You killed your best friend. You did," Robinson told Knight before announcing his sentence. "You have no respect for firearms, you have no respect for what they can do, you have no care about what they can do."

Conviction: Pensacola man convicted of killing Brownsville teen robbery accomplice, but not of murder

Robinson also brought up that this would be his seventh conviction involving firearms since 2018, when he was 15 years old.

Knight's grandmother, Angela Jackson, chose to briefly speak before the sentencing and asked Robinson to do whatever he could to keep her grandson out of "hard prison."

"No matter what the outcome is, I want the court to recognize his disability," she told the judge.

Jackson said Knight had a learning disability, but Robinson said he saw no evidence presented at trial that demonstrates the learning disability affected his decision to rob Banks and shoot Moultrie.

Tymetryon Knight, center, and his attornies listen during his trial at the Escambia County Court House in Pensacola on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Knight also briefly spoke, apologizing to the deceased Brownsville teen and his family. He also asked for a chance to show he can be a productive member of society.

Robinson said he's had every chance to refrain from illegally carrying firearms and has had his mother and grandmother as a support system, but failed to use them.

"What I do with sentencing today probably sends a signal to nobody about anything, because we'll probably read about somebody doing this again tomorrow," Robinson said. "I wish it would change. I wish there was something I could do to change it — there isn't, so at this point all I can do is follow the law."

What did Tymetryon Knight do in 2021?

Although Moultrie was the person to die Dec. 9, 2021, he was not the target of the attempted robbery.

Moultrie, Knight and Mekhi Lee were allegedly all in on a plan to rob Banks.

Moultrie was in the front seat of Banks' vehicle and tried to steal his firearm, and at that point Banks hit the gas, prosecutors said. Banks began driving away with Moultrie hanging out of the passenger door, and Knight began shooting toward the vehicle, striking Moultrie in the abdomen.

During the trial, former District 1 Associate Medical Examiner Timothy Gallagher said Moultrie likely fell unconscious in minutes from blood loss, followed by his death shortly after.

What will happen to Mekhi Lee?

An Escambia County grand jury indicted Lee with first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm on Jan. 2, 2022, for his alleged role in the attempted robbery of Banks and death of Moultrie.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison if convicted of his felony murder charge. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 29.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Tymetryon Knight sentenced in Brownsville fatal shooting