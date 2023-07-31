Pensacola man gets 8 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody announced Monday that a 37-year-old Pensacola man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute multiple illicit drugs.

Foster Darnell Johnson Sr. was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, hydrocodone and large volumes of marijuana.

The press release says Johnson and his wife returned home from an evening of drinking on Aug. 13, 2022, when a domestic dispute began. Johnson then fired a pistol down the hallway of the second story of their home where children were sleeping.

After firing the shot, Johnson then entered the children's bedroom with the pistol. His wife called law enforcement in fear for the children's lives. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office then responded to the scene.

"During the search of the residence, law enforcement discovered two shotguns, one of which was an AR-style shotgun, co-located with over 18 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, digital scales and Ziploc baggies in Johnson's bedroom," the release says. "Deputies also located the pistol used during the domestic violence incident, the discharged casing and a significant volume of ammunition."

Following Johnson's eight-year prison stint, he will undergo three years of supervised release and will be required to participate in anger management and domestic violence counseling.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man given 8 years in federal prison for 18 pounds of drugs