Pensacola man who kidnapped, stabbed girlfriend and her son sentenced to 25 years

The Pensacola man who kidnapped his girlfriend and her son and stabbed them multiple times was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

Tamondo Reuben pleaded no contest back in December to attempted first-degree premeditated murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping to inflict bodily harm. He faced life in prison on three of the four counts.

However, his plea agreement set an incarceration cap of 25 years, which prevented him from serving three life sentences. The judge ordered his quarter-century sentence be served consecutive to any other sentence levied by the Escambia County Circuit Court.

Reuben was on probation for previous felonies when he committed this crime, violating his probation. He was sentenced to five years in prison for violating his probation.

Reuben pleads to charges: Pensacola man pleads no contest to attempted murder, kidnapping girlfriend and her son

What happened on Dec. 26, 2022?

Around 4 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive where they found a woman, who had been stabbed in the chest. She told deputies her 18-year-old son had also been stabbed and "was running for his life."

The stabbing occurred earlier in the day at a cemetery on Massachusetts Avenue, after Reuben pulled out the knife while in the back of the car, put it to the son's neck and stated he was not ready to leave, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons.

After stabbing the woman in the center of the chest, Reuben drove to a vacant lot on Fairfield Drive, took their phones and told them they "were going to die today," Simmons said after the arrest.

"Seizing the opportunity, the female grabbed the bottle of pepper spray from her purse, grabbed (Reuben's) head and sprayed Reuben while imploring her son to run," Simmons said. "The 18-year-old fled but was chased by Reuben. When Reuben caught him, he began stabbing the 18-year-old multiple times."

The son had 15 stab wounds to his arms, legs, neck and chest areas, according to Simmons. The woman drove across the street to get help after Reuben chased her son and Reuben ended up fleeing the scene.

Three days after the stabbings, deputies apprehended Reuben at the ECAT bus station on the corner of Fairfield Drive and L Street, just under a half mile from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Tamondo Reuben gets 25 years for kidnapping, stabbing