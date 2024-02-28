Pensacola man pleads no contest in death of teen killed in downtown inner tube crash

A Pensacola man has pleaded no contest to his role in the death of an 18-year-old who was fatally injured while being pulled behind a pickup truck in an inner tube.

Joseph Squirewell, 22, was initially charged with manslaughter in the 2022 death of 18-year-old Christian Garner. Squirewell was driving the truck when Garner was thrown from the tube into a grassy embankment at Community Maritime Park.

Squirewell pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide on Tuesday, and the Office of the State Attorney dropped Squirewell's manslaughter charge, according to court documents.

While Squirewell's maximum penalty for his charge is 15 years in state prison, it's possible he may not serve any time behind bars. Documents show that the state stipulates Squirewell "qualifies for a departure sentence due to the mitigating circumstance that the victim was a willing participant in the incident."

Joseph Squirewell listens during a hearing on a motion to dismiss his case at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building in Pensacola on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Squirewell is charged with negligent manslaughter after the death of Christian Garner near Community Maritime Park on April 30, 2022.

According to Florida law, a downward departure permits a judge to sentence a defendant to less than the required minimum sentence allowable by law, and it is only allowed if "there are circumstances or factors that reasonably justify the downward departure."

Squirewell's attorney Jason Cromey previously told a judge that he expects the prosecution and defense to agree to a recommended downward departure sentence that would include some form of probation rather than prison time.

Judge Coleman Robinson ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Squirewell prior to his sentencing hearing April 16.

What happened to Christian Garner on April 30, 2022?

Around 7:30 p.m. on April 30, 2022, Squirewell joined Garner and some friends at a retention pond near the Blue Wahoos Stadium and Community Maritime Park where they would ride across a retention pond on an inner tube towed by a truck.

During the incident April 30, security cameras at Community Maritime Park and City Hall captured images of Squirewell driving his Ford Ranger pickup truck "in a manner which he knew to be reckless and likely to cause serious bodily harm or death and actually resulted in the death of Christian Garner," according to Squirewell's arrest report.

Squirewell's actions included performing "donuts" and almost running over a person in a parking lot, the report stated.

Detectives later observed Squirewell's pickup truck reverse to the edge of the roadway adjacent to the pond, and Garner walked into the water with an inflatable inner tube that was attached to the rear of the truck.

Garner was 'knowing participant': Pensacola man could avoid prison time after teen killed in towing crash in retention pond

Squirewell then accelerated his pickup truck forward, pulling the inner tube through the water, out of the water, up a nearby embankment and into a parking lot.

"The truck appeared to rapidly accelerate and continue to do so beyond a point in which the inner tube was pulled from the water," the report stated. "It appeared as though Garner was thrown from the inner tube as it left the water and collided with the grass embankment."

Garner suffered trauma to his head and neck and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Joseph Squirewell and attorney ask judge to dismiss charges

In December, Cromey and Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon had a hearing before Robinson where the defense argued Squirewell's charges should be dismissed since Garner knowingly participated in the act, therefore keeping his client from being culpably negligent.

Cromey cited a judge's opinion from case law that says, "People frequently join together in reckless conduct. As long as all participants do so willingly and voluntarily, I see no point in holding the survivors guilty of manslaughter when the reckless conduct results in a death."

"So, it's our position that ... we really do have a participant who knowingly entered into the reckless conduct," Cromey said. "That's the basic legal premise to the argument."

However, Gordon rebutted Cromey's argument and told the judge that Squirewell's case is not a proximate cause case, meaning the defendant is the cause of the death rather than the victim causing his own death. He said the cases Cromey referenced refer to people who, through negligence, killed themselves, but Gordon said in this case Squirewell's negligence killed Garner.

"The defense is arguing equal liability between the two, and I disagree with that. This is not equal liability," Gordon told the court. "Mr. Squirewell had the engine, the tool which propelled (Garner), and Mr. Garner was completely at his mercy."

Robinson denied the motion to dismiss and concluded that the evidence did not show Garner was the proximate cause of his own death, and that the jury, as the finders of fact, ought to be the ones to determine whether Squirewell's negligence was criminal.

Squirewell entered his no contest plea during a docket day court appearance Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Joseph Squirewell takes plea deal in death of Christian Garner