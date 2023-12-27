Pensacola man pleads no contest to attempted murder, kidnapping girlfriend and her son

A Pensacola man who kidnapped and stabbed his girlfriend and her son pleaded no contest to attempted murder and kidnapping charges just before Christmas.

On Dec. 20, 49-year-old Tamondo Reuben pleaded no contest to one count of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of inflicting bodily harm during kidnapping.

Although Reuben faced up to life in prison for both kidnapping charges and the first-degree murder charge, his plea agreement caps his maximum sentence at 25 years.

Circuit Judge John Simon will sentence Reuben on Jan. 25, 2024.

What happened on Dec. 26, 2022?

Around 4 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive where they found Sherry Leonard, who had been stabbed in the chest. Leonard told deputies her 18-year-old son had also been stabbed and "was running for his life."

The stabbing occurred earlier in the day at a cemetery on Massachusetts Avenue, after Reuben pulled out the knife while in the back of the car, put it to the son's neck and stated he was not ready to leave, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons.

After stabbing Sherry Leonard in the center of the chest, Reuben drove to a vacant lot on Fairfield Drive, took their phones and told them they "were going to die today," Simmons said after the arrest.

"Seizing the opportunity, the female grabbed the bottle of pepper spray from her purse, grabbed (Reuben's) head and sprayed Reuben while imploring her son to run," Simmons said. "The 18-year-old fled but was chased by Reuben. When Reuben caught him, he began stabbing the 18-year-old multiple times."

The son had 15 stab wounds to his arms, legs, neck and chest areas, according to Simmons. The woman drove across the street to get help after Reuben chased her son and Reuben ended up fleeing the scene.

Deputies find Tamondo Reuben less than half mile from sheriff's office

Three days after the stabbings, deputies apprehended Reuben at the ECAY bus station on the corner of Fairfield Drive and L Street, just under a half mile from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

Although the ECSO told the News Journal in 2022 that Reuben tried to walk away from deputies, they quickly arrested him without incident.

