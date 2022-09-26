Pensacola man who police say admitted to killing house guest set for jury selection

A 30-year-old Pensacola man is scheduled for trial this week for allegedly killing a house guest in 2020.

Stefan Gislason will begin his second-degree murder trial this week for the Durango Street shooting death of 32-year-old Dillon Shanks.

Gislason called the Pensacola Police Department at about 1:30 a.m. April 20, 2020, and reported that Shanks had taken his own life.

However, two witnesses gave similar accounts that led officers to charge Gislason with murder.

The original story: Pensacola man charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing house guest

"(Witness) advised that Gislason was in a verbal argument with Shanks outside the residence," his arrest report notes. "During the verbal argument, Gislason displayed a firearm and followed Shanks into the residence."

A witness told authorities they heard a gunshot once Shanks and Gislason entered the building, and Shanks' body was later found inside the residence.

Once PPD officers transported Gislason to the police department, Gislason admitted to shooting Shanks, according to the arrest report.

He was initially charged with first-degree premeditated murder, but the charge was later being decreased to second-degree murder.

Gislason's case is set for jury selection Tuesday.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Stefan Gislason: Pensacola man to start trial for murder in 2020 death