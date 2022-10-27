Pensacola man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

Escambia Circuit Judge Linda Nobles sentenced a Pensacola man to 30 years in prison Tuesday for drug trafficking.

Damion Tobias Bryant was convicted of trafficking more than 28 grams of fentanyl, trafficking between 28 grams and 200 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a State Attorney's Office news release.

"Consistent with Florida drug trafficking statutes, Bryant will serve 25 years of his 30-year sentence day-for-day and must also pay $600,000 in mandatory fines," the release stated.

Bryant was stopped April 19, 2021, during a Pensacola Police Department investigation. Officers found multiple bags of narcotics concealed in fake tea cans, according to the release.

A jury found him guilty on all counts in a trial Sept. 2.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecuting attorney Christopher Patterson said "drugs are clear and present danger to our community and society."

"Fentanyl, in particular, must be taken seriously," he said. "Those who traffic in fentanyl destroy lives and must be vigorously prosecuted."

