Pensacola man sentenced to 30 years for threatening to 'shoot up' Booker T. Washington school

Escambia Circuit Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced a Pensacola man to prison for threatening to carry out a shooting at Booker T. Washington High School.

Freeman Quyva Lindsey was sentenced to 30 years in state prison after he was found guilty by a jury on two counts of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, conduct mass shooting or conduct act of terrorism regarding his statements of shooting Washington High School.

"The charges stem from texts and both public posts and private messages on Facebook where Lindsey threatened to 'shoot Washington High School up' in February 2022," a State Attorney's Office press release said.

According to his arrest report, Lindsey's cousin told authorities that Lindsey would hear "voices in his head telling him to go to Washington High School in the morning to shoot everyone at the school." He also texted his cousin after a phone call saying, "I'm going to shoot Washington High School up in the morning."

The report also notes that Lindsey made several Facebook posts that read, "I'm shooting in the morning" and "It's going to be a shooting at Booker T. Washington High School in the morning."

Kinsey designated Lindsey as a habitual felony offender, and his 30-year-sentence will run consecutive to any sentences he's currently serving.

Lindsey was previously found guilty in 2005 for making a false report of a bomb. He's also been convicted of first and second-degree arson, indecent exposure, forgery and grand theft, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Booker T. Washington High school shooting threat nets 30 years prison