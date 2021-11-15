Pensacola man sentenced for attempted murder after shooting man in the head

Pensacola News Journal
·1 min read

A 23-year-old Pensacola man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man in the head in March 2020 after agreeing to sell him marijuana.

Airon Douglas Carmack was sentenced Friday to 45 years in state prison, with a 25-year minimum mandatory sentence, according to a news release from State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden's office. The prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of probation.

Carmack was convicted June 15 by an Escambia County jury of attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm. His maximum possible sentence was life in prison.

Conviction: Pensacola man found guilty of attempted murder for shooting man in the head

The shooting took place March 1, 2020, after Carmack agreed to sell marijuana to a man. The man and his girlfriend were traveling to Carmack's home when Carmack told them to meet him up the road because he was not home.

Shortly after Carmack made contact with the man, he pulled out a firearm and shot the man in the head and chest.

The man pushed the gas and drove away before losing consciousness. The car stopped about a mile away from Carmack's home.

Charges: Pensacola man charged with attempted murder for shooting during attempted drug deal

The man was transported to a hospital after law enforcement arrived. Authorities found marijuana, shell casings and a projectile in the vehicle.

The man's girlfriend said she and her boyfriend knew Carmack from high school, and she was able to pick him out as the shooter in a photo lineup.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man sentenced for attempted murder after March 2020 shooting

