Pensacola man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison on various weapons charges

A Pensacola man was sentenced to nearly 18 years in federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to firearms offenses in 2021.

The U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody of the Northern District of Florida announced in a press release that 29-year-old Mario Antwan Brewer will spend 17 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of possessing a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon and affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

Pensacola federal crime: Second Pensacola man found guilty for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

In case you missed it: Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for killing 8-month-old son in 2019

Brewer was linked to a shootout that happened on Dec. 28, 2020, at a gas station on the corner of Fairfield Drive and North Davis Highway. A shell casing found at the scene was linked to his Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol.

He was later found again with a loaded firearm on Aug. 27, 2021, by the United States Marshals Service, Pensacola Police Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

"Violent crime is impacting too many lives," Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said in the release. "Today's announcement of this sentencing is another example of our commitment to hold accountable those who commit violent acts in our community."

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Mario Brewer was linked to a shootout at a Pensacola gas station