Pensacola man sentenced to prison for unintentional shooting death of 2-year-old

A Pensacola man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday after he unintentionally shot and killed a toddler in May.

Quentin Jerard White, 36, was visiting a friend at the Pines at Warrington apartment complex at 4101 W. Navy Blvd. when he accidentally fired a handgun he was showing the child’s mother.

The bullet killed 2-year-old Sabastian Carlton Mooney.

According to an arrest report, White fled the scene and was arrested near C Street by Pensacola Police Department officers soon after the shooting.

White had prior charges in Texas, Florida and New York related to burglary, drug and sex offenses.

White was charged with manslaughter with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and changed to a plea of no contest in November, according to court records.

