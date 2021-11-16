Pensacola man sentenced to state prison for repeat sexual battery of young girl in 2019

Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
·1 min read

A Pensacola man has been sentenced to prison for repeat sexual battery of a girl between the ages of 12 and 18 in 2019, according to a State Attorney’s Office news release.

Matthew Wayne Niau, 50, was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in state prison and was designated as a sexual predator.

Convicted: Pensacola man found guilty of repeat sexual battery of young girl in 2019

Niau was convicted Aug. 27 of three counts of sexual battery while in a position of familial or custodial authority.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer.

According to his arrest report, a girl disclosed on Dec. 25, 2020, that she was assaulted by Niau on at least eight separate occasions over a four-month period.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man sentenced to prison for sexual battery of girl in 2019

