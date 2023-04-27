A Pensacola man sexually abused an 11-year-old for 3 years. Now, he faces 8 life sentences.

Nearly three years after Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Pensacola man for sexually assaulting a child for three years, a jury entered the courtroom Wednesday and levied its verdict in less than 90 minutes.

The jury found 48-year-old Larry Steve Snipes guilty on 10 child sex abuse charges that include four capital felony counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 years old, four first-degree felony counts of custodial sexual battery, a third-degree felony count of child abuse without great bodily harm and one third-degree felony count of distributing obscene material to a minor.

"The state would submit to you that we have proven all of these (counts) beyond a reasonable doubt," Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer told the jury. "The state is asking that you come back with guilty as charged on all counts for Larry Steve Snipes."

Snipes was initially arrested by Escambia County Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 12, 2020, after a girl told her cousin that Snipes had been sexually assaulting her from 2017 to 2020. The time the first incident occurred, the child was 11 years old.

Over the course of the three years, Snipes would force the child to have sex and perform sex acts "on him every day, sometimes twice a day," his arrest report said.

Snipes and his girlfriend, Sammi Jo Combs, would also frequently give the child Lortabs and Xanax without a prescription to calm her down before they abused her. Combs testified she helped Snipes during the trial and is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading no contest to eight child sex abuse charges.

During closing statements, Snipes' defense attorney, Gene Mitchell, argued the jury should consider the witnesses who spoke during the trial were previously convicted of a felony or a crime of dishonesty.

"Sammi Jo Combs demonstrated to you that she had previously ... been convicted of a felony," Mitchell told the jury during his closing statement. "(The child's cousin) demonstrated that she had been convicted of a crime involving dishonesty. Judge Simon will tell you to consider that in considering if this witness is worthy of being believed beyond a reasonable doubt."

The jury ultimately concluded that Snipes committed all of the charged counts, leaving him waiting for sentencing. Snipes must be sentenced to life for each of his capital felonies under Florida law. Escambia Circuit Judge John Simon also can levy a life sentence for each first-degree felony.

Snipes is scheduled for sentencing on May 31.

