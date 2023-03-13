Pensacola man shot and killed in Palafox Street parking lot Sunday morning

A 23-year-old Pensacola man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to a Pensacola Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a shots fired incident at a parking lot at 2370 N. Palafox St. around 1:23 a.m. Sunday. Once on scene, officers found a man, later identified Ariyell Triston Thomas, that appeared to be shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and at this time a motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective Skipper at 850-698-0891, Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or send the information via the P3 App on any smartphone.

