Pensacola man shot overnight while sitting in car next to infant

A Pensacola man was shot Thursday night inside of a car, according to Pensacola Police Department spokesman Mike Wood.

The overnight shooting occurred near DeVilliers Street and Jackson street, where the victim was shot in the leg.

"The victim's injuries are not life threatening," Wood told the News Journal. "He was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle when the vehicle was fired upon."

Wood also noted the victim was sitting next to an infant, but the infant was not harmed.

There are currently no suspects, according to Wood, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call the PPD at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

