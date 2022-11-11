Pensacola man who struck police officer while fleeing traffic stop sentenced to 15 years

A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after striking a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop, according to a State Attorney's Office news release.

Josiah Miles Andersen, 44, was sentenced Nov. 3 by Circuit Court Judge John Simon after pleading to multiple counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

Andersen will serve three years of his sentence day-for-day as a minimum-mandatory sentence, the release said.

On June 25, 2021, Andersen fled from Pensacola police officers as they attempted to make a traffic stop for driving in the wrong lane of traffic. A short time later, other Pensacola police officers again attempted to stop Andersen. While fleeing, he struck an officer on foot patrol. Andersen was not apprehended, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

In other court news: Pensacola woman, 72, gets life for shooting man who rejected her romantic advances

In case you missed it: Pensacola native sentenced to federal prison for Jan. 6 Capitol breach actions

On June 26, 2021, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Andersen based on the warrant from the day prior. He again fled and led deputies on an extensive pursuit at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour.

Andersen was apprehended in Milton after a deputy immobilized his vehicle.

At sentencing, prosecuting attorney Molly Snyder stated, “The Defendant’s actions put our citizens and law enforcement officers in danger. The Defendant’s egregious display of recklessness warrants a substantial sentence.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Josiah Andersen sentenced for fleeing police officers