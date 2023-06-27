Pensacola man on trial for allegedly gunning down and robbing victim in Ensley

The last of four defendants charged in connection to 2021 robbery and homicide will stand trial this week.

Ellis Miguel Clark, 24, will stand trial Tuesday and Wednesday while state prosecutors present evidence for why a jury should convict the Pensacola man for the premeditated murder of 20-year-old Marcus Atienza in Ensley.

Here's everything you need to know about the case.

Atienza killed: ECSO: Man shot and killed in West Pensacola late Tuesday

Clark charged: Final suspect charged in fatal shooting of Marcus Atienza in Ensley

What are Ellis Clark's charges?

An Escambia County grand jury indicted Clark Dec. 8, 2021, on one count of first-degree premeditated murder for his alleged "premeditated design to effect the death of" Atienza. The indictment also says Clark committed the act while engaged in robbery.

Under Florida Law, first-degree premeditated murder is designated as a capital felony. If convicted of a capital felony, the defendant is mandated to serve life in prison.

Clark is represented by Assistant Public Defender Gregory Wise while Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon will prosecute the case.

Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson will preside over the two-day trial

What happened on Nov. 7, 2021?

A report states that neighbors on Rawls Avenue reported two male suspects run up to Atienza's car, open the driver's side door and fire multiple shots. The suspects were then seen running down the road to a white Jeep Cherokee in which they fled.

When Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene, they found Atienza dead inside his parked car that was still running.

After looking through Atienza's phone, the determined someone requested he deliver marijuana to the location on Rawls Avenue.

Two initial arrests: ECSO: Two suspects in custody, two more suspects remain at large related to Sunday murder

Wells arrested: Third person arrested in homicide of 20-year-old in Ensley; one suspect still at-large

Who are the other defendants involved in the case?

The message instructing Atienza where to meet reportedly came from the phone of 19-year-old Teleah Billingsley. Investigators later found Billingsley let Nicholas Joseph Wells use her phone to text the victim about where to meet.

Authorities located Billingsley and the Jeep registered to her mother in the driveway at her home. Billingsley was picked up and taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office to be interviewed. Investigators found Atienza's identification card in Billingsley's purse.

During the interview, investigators learned Billingsley, her boyfriend 20-year-old Delareian Gaffney, Wells and Clark traveled in the Jeep to meet Atienza to purchase marijuana. Upon arriving near the meeting spot, Wells and Clark went on foot to meet Atienza around the corner while Billingsley and Gaffney waited in the vehicle.

While waiting, the couple heard several gunshots. Wells and Clark then ran back to the Jeep out of breath and told them to hurry up and go. Gaffney drove them all back to a family member's home.

According to the report, Billingsley advised investigators that Wells and Clark came back to the Jeep with cash and two bags of marijuana. She said Wells told her the deal "went left" and Clark fired at Atienza first but missed. Wells then said he shot the victim twice in the head, which was consistent with wounds found, according to the arrest report.

Billingsley said the three men exited the Jeep with the money, marijuana and guns at the family member's residence and went home. She found Atienza's ID in the back floorboard of the Jeep and put it in her purse.

What happened to Nicholas Wells?

A grand jury indicted Wells on first-degree premeditated murder and he was convicted by a jury April 12, 2023, on the same charge.

He was then immediately sentenced to life in prison.

What happened to Teleah Billingsley?

Billingsley was charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony. On Oct. 13, 2022, she submitted to the court that she intends to plead no contest to her charges.

Records indicate she faces up to 30 years in prison. Billingsley will be sentenced July 13.

What happened to Delareian Gaffney?

Gaffney was also charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

He pleaded no contest to the charge, according to court records, and was sentenced to 10 years state prison on March 8, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Ellis Clark, final Marcus Atienza killing suspect, on trial for murder