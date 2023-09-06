Pensacola man on trial for fatal shooting following dice game

A 26-year-old Pensacola man is on trial for murder after allegedly shooting a man to death at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in 2021.

Jeremy Lane was allegedly playing dice on Nov. 20, 2021, at Oakwood Terrace, formerly known as Truman Arms, when he and victim Traevione Smith began arguing.

During opening arguments at Lane's trial, Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea told the jury that they would hear a witness say that Lane shot Smith four times after Smith allegedly pulled a gun on Lane and then fled.

"The witness is going to tell you that Traevione had a gun, ran up behind the defendant, put a gun to his back and said words to the effect of 'I'm going to kill you.'" Shea said during opening statements. "And then (Smith) left. He turned and ran away. That's what you're going to hear from the witness."

Jeremy Lane enters the courtroom for his trial at the Escambia County Court House in Pensacola on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Lane is charged with the second-degree murder for the shooting of Traevione Smith on Nov. 20, 2021.

After that, Shea says Lane went into his apartment and then a "period of time passes" before he opened the door with a gun. She said Smith was still in the courtyard when Lane opened his door, and that's when the shooting started.

However, even though Shea said the jury would hear from the witness, the witness threw a wrench in the plans when he testified he couldn't remember anything. He testified he couldn't remember the shooting, he couldn't remember telling law enforcement what happened and he even said he couldn't remember meeting either attorney in Shea's office just hours prior.

The judge eventually ruled the rest of the witness's testimony had to be thrown out, meaning the jury only heard that he couldn't remember what happened the day Smith died.

What are Jeremy Lane's charges?

The Office of the State Attorney charged Lane with one count of second-degree murder, which is a life felony. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 40 years and up to life in prison, according to Florida law.

Jeremy Lane, right, and his attorney listen during his trial at the Escambia County Court House in Pensacola on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Lane is charged with the second-degree murder for the shooting of Traevione Smith on Nov. 20, 2021.

Lane's second charge is possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a second-degree felony. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony.

The trial is currently on pace to go to jury deliberation on Wednesday.

Why were Jeremy Lane and Traevione Smith involved in a shooting?

According to an arrest report, Smith's girlfriend told Escambia County Sheriff's deputies that Smith and Lane had disliked each other for two years over a previous disagreement about a woman they knew in common.

The girlfriend said firearms had been pulled between the two on several occasions in the past.

How did the ECSO catch Jeremy Lane?

After fleeing the scene, Lane ended up in McIntosh, Alabama, where law enforcement found and arrested him. He was extradited back to Escambia County on Dec. 8, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Jeremy Lane on trial for 2021 Oakwood Terrace killing