Pensacola man on trial for murder after allegedly killing man, stealing his backpack

A Pensacola man indicted for the robbery and subsequent murder of Clarence Thomas Allard in 2021 is scheduled to stand trial this week.

Anthony George Brown II will have his day in court beginning Tuesday morning for allegedly robbing Allard at gunpoint on March 4, 2021, before fatally shooting him. He is charged with murder while engaged in a certain felony and robbery with a firearm.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 90 block of Garfield Drive around 2:30 a.m. in 2021 and found Allard dead in his driveway from a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest, according to Brown's arrest report.

"Contact was made with Allard's boyfriend, Roger Riffle, who stated under oath that as he and Allard were getting ready to go on a bike ride ... an individual came from the front porch and tried to rob them," the report states. "Riffle stated the suspect was wearing a mask and during the struggle over Allard's backpack, the suspect shot Allard."

Authorities noted that Allard's doorbell camera showed a Chrysler 300 drive by the house during the alleged robbery. Seven days after the incident, investigators found surveillance footage at an In and Out Food Store that is in the same neighborhood as Allard's home.

The report notes the same Chrysler 300 in the doorbell video pulled into the store's parking lot with Brown and his reported co-conspirators Riley Smith and Kenneth Preston just 20 minutes before the incident. While in the car, Preston and Brown both put on latex gloves and "Brown then picks up a firearm and places it in his lap."

Five minutes prior to the incident, all three men are seen exiting the IN and Out Food Store heading west on Fairfield Drive.

Deputies located Brown on March 14, 2021, and transported him to the sheriff's office to conduct a recorded interview. Brown reportedly said he was not supposed to shoot Allard.

"Brown stated this wasn't even supposed to be a robbery, that they were just going over there to scare Allard for Smith," the report states. "Brown admitted that he did shoot Allard, but that it was while they were wrestling over the firearm and that he didn't mean to."

Brown told authorities Preston dropped him off a few houses down from Allard just before the incident and was supposed to pick him up afterwards.

According to the report, Brown and Preston allegedly enacted the robbery on Smith's behalf because Allard owed Smith money.

Smith pleaded no contest to robbery with a firearm in connection to the incident and was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Feb. 28, 2022.

Preston pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact of murder and is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday afternoon.

Brown is scheduled for a two-day trial beginning Tuesday morning.

